Philly POPS plays 'Star Wars' in outdoor movie night at the Mann Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In a galaxy not so far away, you can hear the soundtrack from the "Star Wars" movies played live in an outdoor movie experience.

Karen Rogers brings us the details in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" is coming to the big screen at the Mann Center, while the Philly POPS' full symphony orchestra will play the famous score live.

"The orchestra plays perfectly in sync with the actual movie itself," says Catherine Cahill, President and CEO of the Mann Center.

"Everyone knows the iconic main theme to 'Star Wars'," says David Charles Abell, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Philly Pops, "For a conductor, there's no greater film composer than John Williams."

The legendary Oscar-winning composer also wrote the scores for "E.T." and "Jaws".

"Return of the Jedi" is the third installment in the original trilogy and the sixth episode in the saga.

The film will be projected on three giant screens.

"The studios have extracted the music out. You're hearing all the speaking, all the sound effects, but the music is live. It is really quite an amazing feat," says Cahill.

You might see Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia or Yoda walking around.

"I'm expecting to see interesting costumes in the audience, ladies and gentlemen," says Abell, "Ewoks maybe a C3P0."

"It excites people when it's the music that they grew up with as young people with their family," says Cahill.

It's designed to feel like you are part of the epic battle to save the galaxy.

"It's a picnic night. Parking is free," says Cahill, "An evening under the stars, it really is magical."

Philly POPS: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert will be August 11th at the Mann Center.

--

Philly Pops | Facebook | Instagram

TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19131

Philly POPS: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert at the Mann Center August 11thh