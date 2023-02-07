First lady, politicians invite local residents to Biden's State of the Union address

Mitzi Colin Lopez of West Chester, Pa. is on the list of guests for first lady Jill Biden's viewing box.

Congressman Brendan Boyle of Montgomery County invited SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields to be his guest.

PHILADELPHIA -- Several local residents have been invited to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The White House says Lopez was 3 years old when her parents brought her to the United States from Mexico.

"She grew up only knowing the United States as her home. As a DREAMer, she applied for and received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2015, and has since graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

"She is an advocate for comprehensive immigration reform and in 2021, Colin Lopez met the President to share her experiences as a DACA recipient."

Lehigh Valley firefighters Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, died battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County on Dec. 7, 2022.

Both served in the New Tripoli fire company.

SEE ALSO: 2 Pa. firefighters killed battling suspicious fire

Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild invited Gruber's wife, Natalie, and his son, Nick, to attend the State of the Union.

Gruber also served as the assistant chief of Northampton Community College's (NCC) public safety department, having worked at NCC for over twenty years.

SEE ALSO: SEPTA bus driver saves woman during carjacking in Fishtown

On Jan. 25, DeShields interrupted a carjacking in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robber.

The woman who was inside the car was not injured.

"I am proud to have my constituent Chris DeShields join me for this year's State of the Union Address", said Boyle. "Chris' brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing."

Boyle's invitation is recognition of DeShield's bravery.

"In this year's State of the Union Address, President Biden will speak about the tremendous progress we have made for everyday families," Boyle added. "We have delivered long overdue investments in infrastructure, landmark legislation to lower health care costs, and have pushed a comprehensive effort to bring manufacturing jobs home."