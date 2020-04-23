station 19

'Station 19' cast shows appreciation, applauds for health heroes on front lines of coronavirus outbreak

The cast of ABC's "Station 19" shows up for the real life heroes fighting this pandemic.
By Andrea Lans
LOS ANGELES -- The firefighters of "Station 19" are supporting real life health heroes, yet again.

The cast of ABC's hit show joined the Los Angeles Fire Department on Wednesday evening to show their appreciation for first responders. The actors and firefighters cheered on doctors, nurses and medical staff outside of the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"We're here...to be able to show our recognition to the health care providers that help us on the front lines on a day-to-day basis," Public Information Officer of the LAFD Shaun Lenske said.

The night also featured a parade of law enforcement vehicles and firetrucks, who blared their sirens and applauded the medical staff for their tireless efforts.

"It's important to not only increase morale, but let them know that we understand how they feel and how hard they are working," Lenske continued.

This isn't the first time the cast and crew of "Station 19" have stepped up to support first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus. After the show shut down production in March, they donated medical supplies and personal protective equipment to those working on the front lines of the outbreak.

According to showrunner Krista Vernoff, the show previously donated 300 of the vitally-needed N95 masks to a local fire station in Ontario, California.

Watch "Station 19" Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on ABC.
