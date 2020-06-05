Pets & Animals

Man pleads with mother bear trying to steal bird feeder

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA (WPVI) -- A mama bear and her three little cubs made a hungry visit to a Northampton County backyard.

While Charley and his wife Margie were staying inside their Wind Gap home, they noticed the mama trying to steal their bird feeder.

Charley tries to get the bear's attention by saying "mom," which didn't work. Instead, she did responded to "sweetheart," looking right at him.

The DeBoer family says the bears live in a den around 400 yards from their house off the Appalachian trail. In the warmer weather, sometimes they take a stroll and visit.

Despite Charley's pleas, she takes off with the bird feeder.
