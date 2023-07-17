2 young boys steal Hyundai, crash in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

Police say two boys stole a Hyundai and crashed into another driver in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say two boys who are years away from legally driving stole a Hyundai and crashed into another driver in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

According to police, the Hyundai crashed into a Ford sedan and sent the Ford onto the sidewalk and into the front of a home.

Police said a 12-year-old boy was caught at the scene and a 10-year-old boy ran from the crash. Police have not yet said which child was driving at the time of the wreck.

The Hyundai was reported stolen, police said.

The Action Cam caught video of the steering column on the Hyundai that showed it had been tampered with.

The woman driving the second vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No one inside the house was injured.

