Philadelphia police investigate after stolen car crashes, overturns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a stolen car crashed in the city Friday night.

It happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. on the 600 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the driver lost control and smashed into a parked car before overturning.

The crash trapped the driver and passenger.

Police say they are both suspects in stealing the car.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Officials say they will be held by police.

There is no further information at this time.