Stolen SUV pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, N.J.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police and firefighters were busy Friday morning in Pennsauken after some fishermen found an SUV partially submerged in the Cooper River.

The call came in at 6:45 a.m. near Kaighn Avenue and North Park Drive.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a marine unit motored out to the partially submerged vehicle.

Police tell Action News they found no one inside. It turns out the SUV was stolen.

Crews were able to tow it to shore and pull it out of the river.

Investigators are working to determine who stole the vehicle, and who drove it into the river.

