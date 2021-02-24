Store employee shot in Roxborough; 2 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a store employee was shot during a robbery attempt in the city's Roxborough section on Tuesday night.It happened around 5:23 p.m. inside a Boost Mobile located on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue.Police say the 29-year-old employee was shot in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital.The suspects were able to get away. Police say it's unclear if anything was taken from the business.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.