guns

DA charges man with illegally selling guns to South Philadelphia gang

The suspect is accused of legally purchasing at least three guns, but then illegally selling them to convicted felons.
EMBED <>More Videos

DA charges man with illegally selling guns to South Philly gang

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly supplying weapons to a violent gang in South Philadelphia.

The district attorney's office announced the charges against 22-year-old Tyrone Patterson on Monday morning.

He's accused of legally purchasing at least three guns, but then illegally selling them to convicted felons who are not allowed to own them.

Officials are using this as a cautionary tale about the dangers and consequences of what's known as straw purchasing.

What you are doing by being an arms merchant, what you are doing by selling weapons to people who are members of groups and gangs who are actively killing each other and often accidentally killing bystanders, what you are doing is just as bad," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

EMBED More News Videos

6abc and WHYY team up for a town hall on the gun violence crisis in Philadelphia, which has claimed more than 345 lives this year.



Patterson was arrested last week and faces prison time if convicted.

Patterson is also being charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly left his 3-year-old home alone with an electric stove turned on for heat. The DA's office said he had a smoke alarm covered up to prevent any burning odor from triggering the alarm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiagun violencegun lawsguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Police: Gun fired inside Miller's Ale House in Pa.
Philly police captain launches podcast to discuss gun violence
Police search for armed robbery suspect who targeted grocery store
Gov. Newsom wants Texas-like law to ban assault weapons
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News