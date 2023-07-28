Street Love Foundation in New Jersey to donate 50,000 meals to those in need

Next week, a New Jersey-based nonprofit will pack 50,000 meals for neighbors in need.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Next week, a New Jersey-based nonprofit will pack 50,000 meals for neighbors in need.

This is the work of the Street Love Foundation, which is bringing its volunteers to Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City for this massive effort.

Over the course of a few hours next Wednesday morning, volunteers will make, pack, and distribute 10,000 pounds of food to give to local food banks and charitable institutions like Project HOME and AC Rescue Mission.

"We will have these meals, and if there are charitable agencies who need them or families in distress, we can help," says Jill Plotnick, the vice president of Street Love Foundation.

"State troopers are also going to be bringing food back to their various constituencies in case someone has an emergency, so they have food on hand," Plotnick added.

The Street Love Foundation started on one street in Ventnor during the pandemic.

Neighbors got together and started packing and delivering food to those in need.

In the past three years, they've expanded, with volunteers and corporate partners.

"We help the food insecure, people who are clothing insecure, or people who need help getting back on their feet, and they need that little extra something," says Liz Schneider, the founder and president of Street Love Foundation. "We've evolved into giving people the extra things that put a little smile on their faces."

Their next big effort is a massive backpack giveaway.

If you want to join them at Harrah's next Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., or if you want to help in the future, click here.