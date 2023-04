Officials say 14 areas around the city are being cleaned.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning on Monday in Philadelphia, there will be no more warnings for people who fail to move their vehicles ahead of street sweeping.

Officials say 14 areas around the city are being cleaned.

The parking is restricted so that the equipment can get down the streets since the brooms are not able to maneuver between vehicles.

'No Parking' signs will be posted, alerting residents when the street sweepers will be going through.