Philadelphia enforcing street sweeping parking restrictions

The city's cleaning program began on Monday, April 1st and runs through November 1st.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia sanitation department started enforcing parking restrictions in areas where street sweeping is now underway.

Drivers are being reminded to obey the posted "No Parking" signs in 14 neighborhoods that were identified as having the highest concentration of litter.

Those who violate the parking restrictions in place will now face monetary fines.