Philadelphia street sweeping season begins | What you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spring cleaning is here and, with that, the City of Philadelphia is beginning its annual street sweeping season.

That means it's time to move cars in certain neighborhoods once a week for the next several months.

Pay attention to those "No Parking" signs that emphasize Philadelphia's street sweeping schedule that goes from April through November.

We've been covering the street-sweeping initiative ever since it started as a pilot program after the pandemic under the Kenney administration.

It focuses on cleaning streets and sidewalks in 14 neighborhoods identified through the "Litter Index" as having the highest concentration of litter.

The spring street cleaning will also include an expansion within seven of the existing neighborhoods under Mayor Cherelle Parker's plan to make Philadelphia the cleanest big city.

Some of the expanded boundaries are in parts of Strawberry Mansion, Logan, Kensington and West Philadelphia.

Be sure to pay attention to "No Parking" signs and the times on each sign, so you know when to move your vehicle.

Look out for 'No Parking' signs in Philadelphia as the city begins its street sweeping season.

The program will operate four days per week, Monday through Thursday, excluding city-observed holidays.

Action News has heard of complaints from some residents over the last couple of years that parking is already a challenge.

The city says crews will be relocating vehicles that aren't moved, depending on the width of each block, and say parking challenges also make it difficult for them to find spots for relocation.

The warning period starts Monday and fines will be issued beginning April 29.

There have been several virtual meetings to give residents the opportunity to find out more information and ask questions. There are two more left this year, with the next one on April 10 at 6 pm.

For more information on cleaning dates and locations, visit the City of Philadelphia's website.

Track the street sweeping schedule in your area on the city's interactive StreetSmart PHL map.