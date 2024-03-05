Temple University law school hotline guides student-athletes on licensing deals

The hotline is about getting ahead of the game, with free guidance on the other end of the line.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While a bill to protect student-athletes makes its way through Philadelphia City Council, the Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, hotline at Temple University's law school is already getting calls.

The hotline is helping to guide students, parents, and coaches through what is often considered a tricky playbook.

Pennsylvania is one of a dozen states that allows college and high school athletes to monetize themselves through merchandise.

Inside Beasley School of Law, many of Temple's law students operate the phone lines for student-athletes inquiring about Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Philadelphia officials, Temple Univ. law school to help student-athletes navigate licensing deals

"It's mostly just high school athletes calling and asking about the NIL process," said Briana Quinn, a second-year law student.

The caller's name, number, and reason for calling are recorded. Law students can't give advice, but they can encourage the caller not to sign anything until a licensed attorney calls them back within 24 hours.

Right now, there are no real NIL protections, let alone federal guidelines. Rules often vary from school to school or state to state.

"There's a real need out there and I think the people that are calling are not aware of the approval process," said Law Professor Kenneth Jacobsen, who is also the director of the Sports Law program at Temple.

Jacobsen and City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas are spearheading a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide legal guidance to student-athletes receiving NIL deals.

While another reading of Thomas' bill is set for this week, Jacobsen says this is about more than just the hotline.

"What we view as an important part of the program is getting into the schools' in-person education to athletes, parents, and guardians," he said.

"We also want to be a model and example for other cities across the country, who might have seen more NIL activity as it relates to NIL opportunities," said Thomas.

The hotline is about getting ahead of the game, with free guidance on the other end of the line. Temple expects the hotline to pick up in the coming weeks.

The council will have its next reading of the bill on Thursday.