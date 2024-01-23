Philadelphia officials, Temple Univ. law school to help student-athletes navigate licensing deals

Student-athletes will be able to call a hotline, where law students will provide free legal services to financial literacy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While college and even high school student-athletes can ink a deal to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL), a game-changing partnership between Philadelphia and Temple University's law school will help students navigate the process.

"In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we have a rule that says schools can not be involved in NIL deals at all," said City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.

That leaves many asking, "If somebody offers me an opportunity to sign an NIL deal, who do I consult with to make sure the contract is up to par?"

That's where a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership with the city and the Beasley School of Law comes in.

Thomas, who is a high school basketball coach and PIAA District 12 board member, is re-introducing a bill called the Name Image and Likeness, or NIL, Youth Protection Bill.

Student-athletes will be able to call a hotline, where law students will provide free legal services to financial literacy, helping them and their families navigate NIL deals.

Pennsylvania is one of almost a dozen states that allows college and high school athletes to monetize themselves through merchandise, but right now, there are no real NIL protections, let alone federal guidelines.

Rules often vary from school to school or state to state.

"NIL is so new. Not just to us in Philadelphia, but to amateur athletics, and what we're trying to do is step up to ensure that we don't see any predatory behavior," said Thomas.

Details will be unveiled on Wednesday at Temple University. That's also when the hotline is expected to go live.