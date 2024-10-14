WATCH LIVE

Pa. mom turns diagnosis into determination to help those with disabilities

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 2:30PM
Victoria Nedza endured physical challenges for decades before learning she has Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. Now, she is advocating for others.

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County mom has only recently gotten answers about a condition she's struggled with since childhood.

But now, empowered by her diagnosis with Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, Victoria Nedza has become an advocate for others with disabilities.

Nedza has been introduced to a support group in addition to becoming a speaker at elementary schools and colleges. She recently took a trip to Washington, D.C., to advocate for others with disabilities as a representative for The Speak Foundation.

Nedza is also the recipient of a robotic arm developed by students at Widener University, which aids in her independence.

Watch our video above to see Nedza speak to her son's 4th-grade class at Simon Butler Elementary School.

