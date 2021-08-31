localish

Philadelphia artist transforms skulls into works of art

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia artist transforms skulls into works of art

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia artist Sue Moerder's private studio is covered in skulls -- reimagined as mirrors, lights and sculptures.

As a former tattoo artist she has always been drawn to skulls.


It wasn't until she was given a deer skull by a hunter that she experimented in pairing them with antiques and various items that she finds in her travels.

She uses animal skulls ranging from dogs, cats, ostriches, and even giraffes and horses to make mirrors, mounts, chandeliers and other eye-catching sculptures.


Moerder has also started the Artists of Philly Pop-Up Co-op with the goal of partnering local artists with local businesses to share their work.

Check out her art at Suemoerder.com and on Instagram.
