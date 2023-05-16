Philadelphia officials discuss summer crime prevention plan, tout decreases in homicide rate

The message from city leaders on Monday centered on their renewed efforts to combat crime in the city with the summer vacation season right around the corner.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The message from city leaders on Monday centered on their renewed efforts to combat crime in the city with the summer vacation season right around the corner.

That includes a focus on the safety of young people across Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner James Kelly says, "The way we are going to cover the rec centers and the pools, we're going to cover it with a combination of stationary beats. So, we will prioritize what pools have stationary beats, and then we'll have roving patrols."

On Friday, offices had to disperse a large crowd of unruly teens near the Finley Rec Center in West Oak Lane. The crowd, comprised of hundreds of teens, then left the area and began jumping on cars and running into traffic, according to police sources.

City officials are hopeful that is not a harbinger of things to come over the next few months.

The Action News Data Journalism Team confirms that the months with the highest recorded numbers of violent crime have routinely been August, July, and June, in that order.

The bright spot is a reported decrease in the number of shootings and homicides.

Authorities announced that, year-to-date, homicides are down 14% and the number of shooting victims is down 15%.

Regardless, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw admits more needs to be done.

"If someone, a child, whomever, mother, a parent still doesn't feel safe in allowing their young person walk to the corner store, or go to school or go in a place that's designed to be safe for them, it really means nothing," she says.

Meanwhile, parents we spoke with say any meaningful changes will have to come from home.

Brandon Goddard of West Oak Lane says, "For the safety of the kids, we've got to do some things to stop that. Parents, we got to get on them and talk to them about what's going on."

Randy Bey from West Oak Lane also says, "The main thing that I can say is that it's directed back to at home. At home. The parents have to be more connected with their children."

Meanwhile, there will also be renewed efforts to curb dirt bikes on city streets, and those high-octane "slide shows" across Philadelphia.

The focus will be on staying ahead of those circumstances on social media and dispersing them before it gets out of control.