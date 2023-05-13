Dozens of police officers responded to the crowd, which initially gathered at the Finley Rec Center around 7 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Philly police disperse unruly crowd near rec center in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large group of teenagers moved through parts of Philadelphia Friday night disrupting traffic.

Dozens of police officers responded to the crowd, which initially gathered at the Finley Rec Center around 7 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The crowd, comprised of hundreds of teens, then left the area and began jumping on cars and running into traffic, according to police sources.

They also attempted to break into stores, but officers stopped them immediately.

Additional officers were deployed to help disperse the teenagers.