WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philly police disperse unruly crowd near rec center in West Oak Lane

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:15AM
Philly police disperse unruly crowd near rec center
EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of police officers responded to the crowd, which initially gathered at the Finley Rec Center around 7 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large group of teenagers moved through parts of Philadelphia Friday night disrupting traffic.

Dozens of police officers responded to the crowd, which initially gathered at the Finley Rec Center around 7 p.m. in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

The crowd, comprised of hundreds of teens, then left the area and began jumping on cars and running into traffic, according to police sources.

They also attempted to break into stores, but officers stopped them immediately.

Additional officers were deployed to help disperse the teenagers.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW