Study: 7 sunscreen chemicals absorbed into bloodstream above safety levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- Tests by the FDA have discovered that 7 active ingredients commonly found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream at levels over safety thresholds.

And it can occur after just one use.

The FDA says that doesn't mean the ingredient isn't safe.

Last year, the FDA urged sunscreen makers to do more tests on the safety and effects of its ingredients, especially with regular use.

The agency says cancer and aging from the sun are still bigger risks
