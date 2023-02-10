Ron Jaworski's Super Bowl Prediction, matchups to watch in Chiefs-Eagles contest

Bring on the Bling! Ron Jaworski lays out why the Birds will celebrate a Super Bowl title and the keys to victory.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super Bowl weekend is finally here with the Philadelphia Eagles set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi trophy.

Our quarterback, Ron Jaworski, breaks down the matchup with a look at the QBs -- Jalen Hurts vs. MVP Patrick Mahomes -- the battle in the trenches, and how turnovers could decide the matchup.

1st Down: Who has the edge at QB: Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes

2nd Down: Eagles' O-line vs. Chiefs D-line

3rd Down: Limiting mistakes and turnovers

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Chiefs 21