Ron Jaworski's Super Bowl Prediction, matchups to watch in Chiefs-Eagles contest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Super Bowl weekend is finally here with the Philadelphia Eagles set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi trophy.
Our quarterback, Ron Jaworski, breaks down the matchup with a look at the QBs -- Jalen Hurts vs. MVP Patrick Mahomes -- the battle in the trenches, and how turnovers could decide the matchup.
1st Down: Who has the edge at QB: Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes
2nd Down: Eagles' O-line vs. Chiefs D-line
3rd Down: Limiting mistakes and turnovers
Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 31, Chiefs 21