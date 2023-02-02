World Wide Stereo, a Montgomeryville staple, wants to help your Super Bowl viewing experience

TV manufacturers and retailers typically have a ton of sales before the Super Bowl.

MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Super Bowl party planning is in full swing and that means making sure your set-up is up to date for the big game.

"It's neat to go to the stadium, but you figure you're standing up for three hours, so here you're sitting at home in one of our comfortable recliners, you're having this great experience with your family. All your friends are over for the game. It really doesn't get any better than that," said Rom Rumer of World Wide Stereo.

World Wide Stereo opened its flagship showroom in Montgomeryville in 1979.

Rumer started working there soon after opening. There is now also an Ardmore location.

"It's what I would call the original mom-and-pop shop," Rumer remarked.

Things have changed over the years.

Rumer said these days, OLED TVs give the best picture quality.

"Every year, they get brighter and more depth and picture clarity," Rumer said. "No matter where you are, if you're looking at the side of the TV, it looks just as good as where you're standing."

Now is a great time to find deals. TV manufacturers and retailers typically have a ton of sales before the Super Bowl.

World Wide Stereo put together 'Gridiron Gear' packages, where you can also earn 'Game Day Bucks' - between $100-300 toward your next purchase.

"It starts off with this OLED Samsung 65-inch television with a sound bar and subwoofer," Rumer said.

"And the best one we put together is something which we'd call an a la carte surround sound system, where you have a Dolby digital audio video receiver, you have that very important center speaker, left and right speakers, rear speakers and a subwoofer," Rumer demonstrated.

If you want to go super big for the Super Bowl, Rumer has a suggestion.

"This is a 100-inch TV from Sony; this is on sale right now for $12,000," said Rumer.

They say your TV will feel smaller if you don't have a sound system to match.

"You're going to want a sound bar. You want it to really sound better. These TVs are so thin, the speakers that are built into them do not have the same kind of performance as a sound bar," Rumer said.

The sound...the seating...it can bring the game to life in the comfort of home.

You'll have the best seat in the house.

"The referees when they're doing their calls, the roar of the crowd, the Eagles chant - the E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! - just to hear that, even me talking about it right now, I can feel the hairs stand up on the back of my neck," said Rumer.