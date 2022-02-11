small business

Local businesses serve up game-dishes for Super Bowl weekend

Action News traveled across the city to find local game-day dishes with kicks of uniquely cultural flavors.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local businesses serve up game-dishes for Super Bowl weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many want the Super Bowl game to be exciting, so why not add exciting food to your spread?

Action News traveled across the city to find local game-day dishes with kicks of uniquely cultural flavors.

It's the biggest game of the year, and Kalaya in South Philadelphia could be making what might be the biggest Bahn Mi sandwich.

The James Beard-nominated restaurant is making a 3-foot, full-on Thai feast featuring their famous Moo Hong pork.

"We braise the pork in our special spice for six hours, and we pull it apart," says owner and chef Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon.

They also have a fully vegan version with sweet potato and tons of Thai flavor.

"Change it up and start a new tradition by adding Thai food," Suntaranon said.

Down North Pizza is pizza with a purpose in North Philadelphia. It's where formerly incarcerated people get a second shot.

"They're looking to make some changes and looking for somebody to take the chance," explains owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi.

Michael Carter went from prison cook to the pizzeria's executive chef.

He names every creation after a hip-hop song and is whipping up some Super Bowl specials.

At Crunchik'n in Washington Square, a father-daughter duo is serving up authentic Korean flavors.

"We call ourselves Crunchik'n because our wings are extra crunchy and extra crispy," says owner Jennifer Chjoi.

There are scratch-made Korean-style corn dogs, handmade dumplings, and wings every way -- baked and fried.

"One of the distinctive things about Korean fried chicken is that it's fried twice for that extra crispiness," Choi says.

All of those spots are offering Super Bowl deals, and they all recommend ordering ahead of time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiasmall businessfoodsuper bowlrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
The sweet love story that saved a legendary NYC chocolate shop
Flower shops prepare for biggest day of year despite supply issues
Pa. flower shop allows individuals with special needs to flourish
Celebrate Lunar New Year
TOP STORIES
SWAT officer struck in bulletproof vest in North Philly shooting
Police identify man found beheading ex-girlfriend in Delaware County
James Harden won't make Philly debut until at least Tuesday
Pa. attorney general files complaint against 'Philly Fighting Covid'
AccuWeather: Spring-Like Through Saturday, Then Cold with Some Snow
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Record number of guns seized at Phila. Int'l Airport in 2021
Show More
ChristianaCare announces intent to acquire Crozer Health
Police in Delco solve 40-year-old cold case
Man stabs 6 sleeping family members inside Philly home: Police
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
Local businesses prepare for last minute Valentine's Day shoppers
More TOP STORIES News