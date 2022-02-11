Local businesses serve up game-dishes for Super Bowl weekend

Action News traveled across the city to find local game-day dishes with kicks of uniquely cultural flavors.
It's the biggest game of the year, and Kalaya in South Philadelphia could be making what might be the biggest Bahn Mi sandwich.
The James Beard-nominated restaurant is making a 3-foot, full-on Thai feast featuring their famous Moo Hong pork.
"We braise the pork in our special spice for six hours, and we pull it apart," says owner and chef Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon.
They also have a fully vegan version with sweet potato and tons of Thai flavor.
"Change it up and start a new tradition by adding Thai food," Suntaranon said.
Down North Pizza is pizza with a purpose in North Philadelphia. It's where formerly incarcerated people get a second shot.
"They're looking to make some changes and looking for somebody to take the chance," explains owner Muhammad Abdul-Hadi.
Michael Carter went from prison cook to the pizzeria's executive chef.
He names every creation after a hip-hop song and is whipping up some Super Bowl specials.
At Crunchik'n in Washington Square, a father-daughter duo is serving up authentic Korean flavors.
"We call ourselves Crunchik'n because our wings are extra crunchy and extra crispy," says owner Jennifer Chjoi.
There are scratch-made Korean-style corn dogs, handmade dumplings, and wings every way -- baked and fried.
"One of the distinctive things about Korean fried chicken is that it's fried twice for that extra crispiness," Choi says.
All of those spots are offering Super Bowl deals, and they all recommend ordering ahead of time.