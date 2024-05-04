The Smallacombes owned and operated A&A Custom Furniture, which is located on Katie Lane in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Bucks County business owners sentenced for ripping off customers of roughly $118,000

Bucks County business owners sentenced for ripping off customers of roughly $118,000

Bucks County business owners sentenced for ripping off customers of roughly $118,000

Bucks County business owners sentenced for ripping off customers of roughly $118,000

Bucks County business owners sentenced for ripping off customers of roughly $118,000

BEDMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County couple who owned a custom furniture store has been sentenced for ripping off dozens of customers of roughly $118,000.

Austin Smallacombe, 37, from Bedminster, pleaded guilty on April 22 to felony counts of theft by deception, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

Following his plea, Smallacombe was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison, ordered to serve 10 years probation and to pay roughly $118,000 in restitution to the victims.

Smallacombe's wife, Amanda Smallacombe, 36, pleaded guilty earlier this year to misdemeanor counts of theft by deception, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, and receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform.

She was sentenced to 60 days of total confinement, four months on home confinement with electronic monitoring, 40 hours of community service and to repay the restitution with her husband.

The Smallacombes owned and operated A &A Custom Furniture, which is located on Katie Lane in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

WATCH | Troubleshooters: Police investigating Bucks County furniture company after numerous complaints

Police departments in Bucks County are investigating the company, warning "numerous victims did not receive the furniture they ordered."

An investigation into the couple began in 2022, when a Hamilton Township resident filed a police report saying he paid the Smallacombes $4,300 for custom dining furniture that he never received.

The couple reportedly gave several excuses for not issuing a refund or delivering the furniture.

Since June 2022, officers say they have found 40 additional victims.

They all told police that they would contact the Smallacombes online or over social media to create custom furniture, pay large deposits, and then never receive the furniture.

In some cases, some victims said they did receive furniture but it was poor quality and had defects.

Action News Troubleshooters first investigated this case in March 2023, when we were able to speak with some of the Smallacombes' victims.

The investigation later found that the Smallacombes used the money on personal expenses.