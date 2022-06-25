Delaware prepared to protect a woman's right to abortion

"We should be able to do what we want. It's my body," said Marilyn Calhoun of Wilmington.
"Got a bunch of dirty old men who outlive their youthfulness stuck on the Supreme Court. They need to get younger people in there with better minds," said Mike Hamilton of Bethel Township, Pa.
"I think the Supreme Court is just pushing the decision on the states and not taking responsibility themselves," said Anita Brown of Upper Chi Chester, Pa.
SEE ALSO: How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?
For nearly 50 years, women had the right to choose if they wanted an abortion, but now it's in the hands of state politicians.
In Delaware, leaders say they saw this coming and put protections in place to ensure women in any state could come here for abortion care.
"Several years ago the Delaware General Assembly did pass legislation codifying the rights protected in Roe under state law, ensuring that Delaware will be a state now that Roe has been overturned where abortion will still be legal," said Sarah McBride, chair of Delaware's Senate Health and Social Services Committee.
The state is doubling down on its efforts by expanding access to abortion through legislation.
"Ensure both providers and patients are protected from any draconian policies passed in far right-wing states that seek to punish patients or providers for gaining or providing an abortion," said McBride.
The president of Delaware's Prolife Coalition says this is a defining moment in history but just the starting point of the anti-abortion movement.
"The goal should be a human life amendment to protect human life. And we do know definitively that human life begins at conception," said Bess McAneny of Delaware Prolife Coalition.
Delaware Governor John Carney issued this statement in response to the high court's decision saying, "These are deeply personal and private decisions -- decisions that ought to remain in the hands of the women who have to make them."