Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court

With Jackson's ascension to the bench, for the first time, white men will not represent the majority of SCOTUS.
By Devin Dwyer and Libby Cathey
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after historic confirmation

WASHINGTON -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to be sworn in as the first Black woman to sit on U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.

Jackson, 51, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, will fill liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat as he officially step down from the bench on Thursday.

With Jackson's ascension to the bench, for the first time, white men will not represent the majority on the high court. She will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She will join three other women, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan Amy Coney Barrett.

President Joe Biden formally announced Jackson's nomination earlier this year and fulfilled a campaign promise made ahead of the South Carolina primary when he relied heavily on support from the state's Black voters and Rep. Jim Clyburn.

"For too long our government, our courts haven't looked like America," Biden said in February from the White House. "And I believe it is time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications."

WATCH: President Biden speaks on historic Supreme Court confirmation
President Biden spoke on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation.



The Senate confirmed Jackson to the Supreme Court in April 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes.

She told senators she would apply the law "without fear or favor," and pushed back on Republican attempts to portray her as too lenient on criminals she had sentenced.

MORE: Senator Cory Booker moves Judge Jackson to tears at Supreme Court hearing
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey drew tears from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court hearing with the words, "You are worthy," and others likes them.



Jackson, who will also be the nation's first former public defender to sit on the high court, served as a clerk for Breyer from 1999 to 2000 and called it "extremely humbling to be considered" for his seat.

"I know that I could never fill his shoes, but if confirmed, I would hope to carry on his spirit," she said.
Jackson grew up attending public schools in Miami and graduated from Harvard College. She has served as an assistant public defender and as vice chair and commissioner on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The mother of two teenage daughters is related to former House Speaker Paul Ryan by marriage.

Ryan testified on her behalf when she was nominated to the district court in 2012, offering his "unequivocal" endorsement.

During her circuit court confirmation hearing, she offered a poignant response when Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., asked what the nomination meant to her.

"It is the beauty and the majesty of this country, that someone who comes from a background like mine could find herself in this position," she answered. "And so I'm just enormously grateful to have this opportunity to be a part of the law in this way, and I'm truly thankful for the president giving me the honor of this nomination."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
