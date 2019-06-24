PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video shows two men wanted for stealing from a South Philadelphia store.
One suspect distracted an employee at Transmex while the other pried open a display case and took a box of jewelry.
Police say multiple gold rings were stolen.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. the afternoon of Tuesday, May 28th.
You're asked to call police if you recognize the men involved.
Surveillance video shows suspects stealing jewelry from South Philadelphia store
