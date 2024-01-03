Delaware County native Susan Noles to officiate the 'Golden Wedding'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Delaware County, Pennsylvania native Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation!
This time, the Delco diva is officiating the "Golden Wedding."
The Aston Township fan favorite is a wedding officiant and owner of Nuptials by Noles.
Noles says she loves love and jumped at the chance to be a part of "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's big day as they say "I do."
You can watch ABC's "The Golden Wedding" special on Thursday at 8 p.m.