Delaware County native Susan Noles to officiate the 'Golden Wedding'

Delaware County native and fan favorite contestant Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation to officiate the 'Golden Wedding.'

Delaware County native and fan favorite contestant Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation to officiate the 'Golden Wedding.'

Delaware County native and fan favorite contestant Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation to officiate the 'Golden Wedding.'

Delaware County native and fan favorite contestant Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation to officiate the 'Golden Wedding.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Delaware County, Pennsylvania native Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation!

This time, the Delco diva is officiating the "Golden Wedding."

RELATED: The Dish: Chicken Piccata with Susan Noles from 'The Golden Bachelor'

The Dish: Chicken Piccata with Delco's Susan Noles from 'The Golden Bachelor' ahead of the Women Tell All episide

The Aston Township fan favorite is a wedding officiant and owner of Nuptials by Noles.

Noles says she loves love and jumped at the chance to be a part of "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's big day as they say "I do."

You can watch ABC's "The Golden Wedding" special on Thursday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.