Suspect accused of assaulting man, shouting anti-Asian remarks in Chinatown

By
Suspect accused of assaulting Asian-American man in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia detectives are investigating an attack on an Asian-American man in the city's Chinatown section.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of North 10th Street.

Police received multiple 911 calls with reports of a suspect assaulting a 64-year-old man and shouting anti-Asian remarks.

A source told Action News the suspect yelled at the victim, "You gave me coronavirus."

SEE ALSO: Building It Better Together Town Hall: Take Action Against Hate for Asian Americans
Action News Anchor Nydia Han moderates a panel of local community leaders and influencers to discuss the rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community



Police said the suspect was Tased twice before he was taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim was not injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

There's no word yet if charges will be filed.
