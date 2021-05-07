Suspect identified in Richland Twp. hit-and-run that left man, 70, hospitalized

Joel McGriff

RICHLAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have identified a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Bucks County, Pennsylvania that left a 70-year-old man critically injured.An arrest warrant has been issued for Joel McGriff, 40, of Milford Township.He remains at large.The victim, John Gruver, was struck while doing yard work Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of Mill Road in Richland Township.Gruver's daughter, Kelly Pleasanton, says her father just recently celebrated his 70th birthday with his loving family. Now he's fighting for his life inside St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem."He's got a lot of rib fractures, chest tubes. He's on a ventilator, (with a) broken leg and arm, a lot of spinal fractures," said Pleasanton.According to Pleasanton, her dad was doing yard work at his home when the accident occurred."My mom was sitting in the living room and she heard a loud noise: a bang. The dogs started barking. She looked out the window and saw my dad (lying) in the front yard. He was found like 20 feet from his shoes. So whoever hit him, hit him hard," said Pleasanton.When EMS arrived they say he was conscious but in bad shape."You can't hit somebody and leave. It's not right. It's not OK," she said.Anyone with any information is asked to call Richland Township police at 215-536-9500.