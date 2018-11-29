Suspect surrenders in groping of girl, 12, in Tacony section of Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help catching a groper who assaulted a schoolgirl as reported by Maggie Kent during Action News at 11 on November 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The suspect being sought for the groping of a 12-year-old girl in the Tacony section of Philadelphia has surrendered to police.

29-year-old Joshua Periera-Lopez from the 4500 block of Higbee Street turned himself in arond 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. He is charged with Indecent Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Simple Assault.

Joshua Periera-Lopez


The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Longshore Avenue, about one mile from Periera-Lopez's home.

The young girl was walking to Keystone Academy Charter School when she was attacked from behind, according to sources.

Surveillance video depicts a girl talking on the phone. She is followed by a man who grabs her from behind, under her school uniform.

She turns back to yell at the man who stops. The young girl then runs away.

It is this video evidence that helped detectives in the Special Victim's Unit identify the suspect, who drove from the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Hours later, police towed the car from the 4500 block of Higbee Street.

