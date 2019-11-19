Suspect wanted for stealing sneakers across Delaware County, Pennsylvania: Police

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania say they are searching for a prolific shoe bandit, stealing sneakers from stores across Delaware County.

The accused thief allegedly stole high-value shoes from businesses in Media, Brookhaven, Newtown Square and Morton.

Investigators say he hit one Kohl's three times over the past few months by simply walking out with the merchandise on his feet.

Officials believe he's getting away in a newer model Lexus GS 350, driven by a woman.

If you recognize him, contact police.
