Suspect's bail not revoked in fatal stabbing of real estate developer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Social media will not send a man accused of stabbing a real estate developer to death in Center City last summer back to jail.The District Attorney's Office tried to get Michael White's bail revoked Friday, saying he violated a no-contact order with something he allegedly did online.But the judge denied their request, meaning he will remain free until his trial in October.White is accused of killing Sean Schellenger, following an argument near Rittenhouse Square, last July.White's lawyer maintains the stabbing was self-defense.