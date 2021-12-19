suspicious fire

Officials investigate suspicious fire inside Spring Garden Citizen's Bank

Investigators tell Action News the fire inside the lobby of a Citizens Bank may have been intentionally set.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspicious fire remains under investigation in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.

Firefighters were called to the bank at 15th and Spring Garden Streets around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The fire damaged the walls and floor near the ATMs.

It was put out a few minutes later by firefighters and the bank's sprinkler system.

No injuries reported.
