PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspicious fire remains under investigation in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section.
Investigators tell Action News the fire inside the lobby of a Citizens Bank may have been intentionally set.
Firefighters were called to the bank at 15th and Spring Garden Streets around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
The fire damaged the walls and floor near the ATMs.
It was put out a few minutes later by firefighters and the bank's sprinkler system.
No injuries reported.
Officials investigate suspicious fire inside Spring Garden Citizen's Bank
