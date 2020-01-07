Firefighters battle Ridley Township house fire

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire inside a Ridley Township, Delaware County home.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed the home suffered severe damage.

Flames were still shooting from inside the home just before 9 a.m.

Crews had to evacuate the home at one point and fight the flames from outside.

There have been no reports of injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
swarthmore boroughfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News