Firefighters battle Ridley Township house fire

RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a fire inside a Ridley Township, Delaware County home.
The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of 7th Avenue.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed the home suffered severe damage.
Flames were still shooting from inside the home just before 9 a.m.
Crews had to evacuate the home at one point and fight the flames from outside.
There have been no reports of injuries.
