Swimmer dies after being pulled from ocean in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in North Wildwood, New Jersey say a swimmer drowned at the 18th Street beach on Tuesday afternoon.Fire, police and rescue units were deployed to the beach at 3 p.m. after a 911 call reporting four swimmers in distress.According to the North Wildwood Fire Department, crews were able to help three swimmers get out of the water. The swimmers were transported to Cape Medical Regional Center to be evaluated.A fourth swimmer was found face down in the water. Life-saving measures were performed, but authorities say the individual died at the hospital.The victim is not being identified at this time.