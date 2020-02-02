Sports

Kobe Bryant should get statue next to Rocky in Philadelphia, Sylvester Stallone says: Report

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sylvester Stallone says Philadelphia should honor Kobe Bryant with a statue right next to Rocky.

TMZ caught up with Stallone this week and asked him about honoring the NBA legend who was killed in a helicopter crash this week.

Sly said 'absolutely' when asked about a Kobe statue next to the iconic Rocky statue located at the foot of the Art Museum steps.

"The world lost a great man and a great champion. I feel so bad for his family. Breaks my heart. Athlete, writer, innovator, role model," Sly said in a tweet. #OneOfAKind

Kobe went to high school just outside Philadelphia in Lower Merion Township.

He played at Lower Merion High School from 1992 to 1996 before going pro.

On Saturday, Lower Merion High School held a memorial for the NBA legend.

During the ceremony, Lower Merion Coach Gregg Downer and Assistant Coach Doug Young, who was a teammate of Kobe Bryant, called up the late Los Angeles Lakers star's cousin John Cox to help unveil a framed no. 33 jersey on the wall of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.
