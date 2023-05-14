Philadelphia mother pleads for help in finding person who fatally shot her son

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother mourning the loss of her son is trying to get answers to who killed him, and she's asking for the public's help

Tahiyyah Wilson Ruff describes her son, Khalise Wilson, as a genuine man.

"I can't see myself without my son like he's a genuine soul, he's a family man, a people person. He loved everyone," she said.

She says the afternoon of Sunday, December 18, the 27-year-old was with friends along the 1400 block of West Sparks Street in Philadelphia's Ogontz section.

Just after 1 p.m., police were called there for a shooting.

"I heard that he was walking with two other guys," said Ruff.

That's when she says another man came out and started firing.

Wilson was the only one struck by the gunfire, and he died at the hospital.

The two others he was with ran from the scene.

"What was the motive of you doing that to my son?" questioned Ruff.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Ruff knows that despite the loss, she has to remain present for her grandson.

"I know he would want me to be strong for him and his son right?" she said. "And this is just a really, really overwhelming situation."