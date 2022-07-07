Driver freed from overturned vehicle in Delaware, critically injured

The driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Driver injured after overturning vehicle in Talleyville, Del.

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware -- A driver became trapped inside an overturned vehicle for approximately a half-hour after losing control in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday on Concord Pike and Naamans Road in Talleyville, near an Exxon gas station.

Emergency crews were able to free the driver from the wreckage.

Authorities closed nearby roads.

The one-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

