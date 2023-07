Officials are investigating whether a barbecue grill caused a house fire in Delaware.

Firefighter injured in Talleyville, Delaware; barbecue may have started flames

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating whether a barbecue grill caused a house fire in Delaware.

The fire broke out around midnight Wednesday at a home in the 100 block of West Pembrey Drive in Talleyville.

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling the fire.

The firefighter was checked out at a local hospital for minor injuries.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined, crews were looking at the outdoor grill.