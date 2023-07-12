Philadelphia police release image of vehicle wanted in deadly hit-and-run

Police say the woman was crossing North Broad Street at Somerset when the vehicle came by in the northbound lane.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released an image of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead last week.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on July 6 while the victim, 35-year-old Tamarah Savage, was walking across the 2700 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the driver of a white 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala hit Savage in the northbound lanes and then fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say the problems along Broad Street are so bad they aren't surprised it happened.

"Traffic is horrible around here. You hear cars racing up and down all day, all night. This is a bad intersection for a lot of people," said Linda Felder who lives nearby.

Justin Reyes didn't see the impact but heard the aftermath.

"I was up on the third floor when I heard that, watching a movie. It was loud, then I looked out the window everybody was screaming," said Reyes.

According to the 6abc data journalism team, there have been 21 deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia this year alone and 15 involved pedestrians.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to please contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, call 911, or 215-686-TIPS (8477).