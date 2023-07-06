WATCH LIVE

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia

A witness told police that someone driving a white sedan struck the victim, knocking her out of her shoes.

Thursday, July 6, 2023 10:47AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at North Broad and Somerset streets.

A witness told police that someone driving a white sedan struck the victim, knocking her out of her shoes.

Police say the 35-year-old woman was crossing North Broad Street at Somerset when the vehicle came by in the northbound lanes.

Crash investigators believe part of the striking vehicle's undercarriage fell off as the driver sped away.

Police will be asking area businesses to review exterior security footage, as they search for the suspect.

