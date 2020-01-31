Personal Finance

Philadelphia officials urge residents to get the most out of their tax returns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tax day is still a few months away, but Philadelphia leaders want to make sure residents get as much money back as possible.

And they're getting an early start on helping.

Tens of thousands of people in the city qualify for the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

Mayor Jim Kenney was at a free tax prep location in Center City on Friday morning.

The city is making a push to spread the word, helping residents claim their cash.

To learn more about the effort, visit YouEarnedItPhilly.com
