Berks County business has been creating unique glass art for over 3 decades

BOYERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Taylor Backes Glass Studio has been at their location in Boyertown, Berks County for 35 years.
The studio is known for creating some very unique pieces and owner Will Dexter says what sets them apart from any other glass studio is the techniques they practice.
"We don't follow very many rules and we don't establish one identity and stick with it," he said.
Dexter says they challenge themselves to make work no one has ever seen before and are constantly trying new things and attempting the most unthinkable projects others would not even try.
"We still consider ourselves a well-kept secret," he said.
Their works of art belong to collections in museums all around the world, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York.
A few years ago, they also had the honor of making a glass football for the National Liberty Museum, which was signed by all of the Eagles players and auctioned off for charity.
They also pour glass molds, which Dexter says many glass studios don't do.
"Over the years we realized that we grew into being a fundamental part of our community and that's a great honor," said Dexter.
The gallery also offers hands-on classes to anyone who wants to learn to blow glass. People can sign up through their website or by phone (610-367-4600) to take an hour-long course for just $90.
During the class, the instructor will walk you through the process of and coach students through blowing a piece of glass on your own.
For more information CLICK HERE
