Teacher charged with sexual assault after allegedly touching students in Burlington Co.

Names, ages, and identities of the victims are being withheld to protect their privacy.

CHATSWORTH, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A special education teacher in Burlington County has been charged with sexually touching seven students while they were enrolled in schools, county officials said Friday.

Vincent Root, 58, from Philadelphia worked at Chatsworth Elementary School in Chatsworth, New Jersey.

He has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

District officials said Root has been placed on administrative leave and has been banned from school property.

"As soon as the School District was made aware of this matter, we reported it to the proper authorities and immediately contacted the parents of the affected students. Please know that this staff member has been banned from contacting anyone affiliated with the School District and is currently banned from all School District grounds," wrote district officials in a statement.

The initial investigation began in September after a student came forward and accused Root of touching him inappropriately during previous school years.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the victims, all of whom are male, were touched in classrooms inside the school building.

The abuse also occurred over a multi-year period, according to the Burlington County prosecutor's office.

Names, ages, and identities of the victims are being withheld to protect their privacy.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or call 609-265-5035 and ask to speak to a detective in the Special Victims Unit.