Edmunds releases list of best used cars for college students

Edmunds releases list of best used cars for college students. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

It's almost time to start thinking back to school.

Edmunds has compiled its list of the best used cars for college kids.

Four cars made the list.

Those cars include the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, the 2013 Volkswagen GTI, the 2014 Mazda 3, and the 2016 Toyota Rav 4.

Edmunds said it considered the vehicles strong value, fuel-efficiency, performance and advanced safety when choosing the vehicles.

