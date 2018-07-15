Fortnite pro tournament to kick off next weekend

The first ever official pro-Fortnite tournament begins next weekend.
The invite-only competition will run for the next eight weeks.
Organizers say during that time there will be 8-million dollars in prize money.
It's a taste of the "Fortnite World Cup" -- planned to take place sometime next year.
In that case, 100-million dollars worth of prize money will be split among events at different levels of competition around the world.
