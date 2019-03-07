u.s. & world

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach share their 'phone basket' method on social media

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach share their 'phone basket' method on social media.

Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach may not be typical parents.

One is a best-selling author, the other is an Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup champ, but they have typical parent problems.

One of the big ones?

They couldn't get their pre-teen daughters and teenage son to put down their phones and interact with their friends.

So, earlier this week Doyle introduced a solution to her more than half-million Instagram followers: the phone basket.

Yes, Doyle requires her kids' friends to check their phones at the door.

The writer says though everyone acts exasperated initially, within minutes they begin to look at one another and talk and laugh.

She says the kids seem to remember they are with friends, so there is no need to be anywhere else.

Though most of the reaction was positive, with many promising to adopt the same policy, there has been some criticism.

Some felt uncomfortable with the idea of another adult creating a communication barrier between a parent and child.

While others said that some kids with social anxiety might find comfort in their phone.

