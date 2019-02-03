MIT develops robot that can beat you in Jenga

The game of Jenga has been around since the 1970s and is tough to win.
Now, there's a robot that could probably beat you at the game.
Scientists at MIT have developed the robot that uses a soft-pronged gripper, an external camera and a force-sensing wrist cuff to see and feel the blocks.
It's able to learn in real-time which wooden tile to carefully remove without bringing the entire stack crumbling down.
technologyu.s. & worldrobotsMIT
