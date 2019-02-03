U.S. & WORLD

MIT develops robot that can beat you in Jenga

MIT develops robot that can beat you in Jenga. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 3, 2019.

The game of Jenga has been around since the 1970s and is tough to win.

Now, there's a robot that could probably beat you at the game.

Scientists at MIT have developed the robot that uses a soft-pronged gripper, an external camera and a force-sensing wrist cuff to see and feel the blocks.

It's able to learn in real-time which wooden tile to carefully remove without bringing the entire stack crumbling down.

