missing children

Upper Darby police searching for 15-year-old girl and 4-month-old daughter

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A 15-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter went missing Saturday in Delaware County, according to police.

The Upper Darby Police Department said Camiya Watson picked up her daughter, Aaziyah Watson, without permission and has not returned the baby to her custodial guardian.

Police said Camiya is often seen visiting the Kensington area.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call police.
